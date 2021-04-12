Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Misonix worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Misonix during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Misonix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Misonix by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Misonix by 84.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Misonix by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSON opened at $19.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. Misonix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

