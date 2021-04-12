Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 6,984.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,377 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $654.37 million, a PE ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MITK. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

