Mizuho Increases The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $59.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

SO has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,549 shares of company stock worth $649,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $247,302,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

