Monolith Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Monolith has a total market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $10,203.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monolith has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

