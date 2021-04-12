Monument Capital Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $649,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 115.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $256.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.87 and a twelve month high of $256.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.