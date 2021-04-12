Monument Capital Management Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 105.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,862 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.8% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.