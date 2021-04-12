Monument Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360,819 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,045,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 289,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 229,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 177,286 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

