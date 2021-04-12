MoonTools (MOONS) Reaches One Day Volume of $313,351.00

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for about $185.81 or 0.00309213 BTC on exchanges. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and $313,351.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonTools has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00281795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.51 or 0.00709749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,175.00 or 1.00137347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.69 or 0.00994614 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Coin Trading

