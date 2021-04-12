More Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $227,969.54 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. More Coin has a total market cap of $227,969.54 and $5,580.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00055340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00088052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.55 or 0.00662670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00035831 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.