Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of American States Water worth $26,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American States Water by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American States Water by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $77.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

