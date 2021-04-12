Morgan Stanley Raises Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $197.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $197.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

NYSE HUBB traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,491. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.52. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $196.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 676.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 32.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

