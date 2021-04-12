Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GVDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,925. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $89.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.61.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

