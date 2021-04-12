Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GVDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,925. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $89.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.61.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

