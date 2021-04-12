Morgan Stanley Trims Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Target Price to $30.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Nutanix by 8.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 17.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 216,351 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 14.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.