MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$58.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.36.

MTY stock traded up C$0.48 on Monday, hitting C$56.08. 102,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,259. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$17.03 and a 12-month high of C$58.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.39.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

