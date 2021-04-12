National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF)

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EXFO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36.

Get EXFO alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EXFO to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of EXF stock opened at C$4.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. EXFO has a 12-month low of C$3.03 and a 12-month high of C$5.90. The firm has a market cap of C$282.05 million and a P/E ratio of -45.98.

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$94.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.43 million.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.