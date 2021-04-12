NBT Bank N A NY Invests $201,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $126.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $126.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

