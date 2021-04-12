NBT Bank N A NY Makes New Investment in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $78.36 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

