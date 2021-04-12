Nervos Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $44.73 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $735.97 million and $44.73 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,395.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,158.18 or 0.03573398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00414882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $675.01 or 0.01117640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.78 or 0.00512922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.85 or 0.00435217 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.00373139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00032297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,663,271,969 coins and its circulating supply is 24,655,158,586 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

