Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

NFLX traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $553.39. 153,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.70 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $526.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.