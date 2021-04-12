Neutrino USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $245.77 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00067289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00275666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.37 or 0.00713059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,073.82 or 0.99533489 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $595.19 or 0.00986144 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00020691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 246,223,064 coins and its circulating supply is 246,222,512 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.