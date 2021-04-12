New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $13.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NYCB. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.35.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 578,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51,128 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

