Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,286 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,787 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.