NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,797.70 ($75.75).

NXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NEXT stock opened at GBX 8,131.20 ($106.23) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,758.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,093.03. The stock has a market cap of £10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 4,232 ($55.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,368 ($109.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.54.

In other NEXT news, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total transaction of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

