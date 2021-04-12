Nexus Investment Management ULC Cuts Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,717,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.09% of Cenovus Energy worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,707 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 556,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 460,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $7.60 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

