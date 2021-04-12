Nexus Investment Management ULC Trims Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,826,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,459,000 after buying an additional 135,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:BAM opened at $45.53 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,241.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.