Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRDXF. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NRDXF stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579. Nordex has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

