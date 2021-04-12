Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 515,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,362,000 after buying an additional 288,518 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,909,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,643,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,534,000 after buying an additional 117,451 shares during the period.

NYSE BFAM opened at $164.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.04 and a 200-day moving average of $163.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.23 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $66,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,426.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,280. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

