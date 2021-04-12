Norges Bank Takes $90.50 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 909,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,502,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.07% of Natera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $104.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $2,957,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,163.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,010 shares of company stock valued at $15,014,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

