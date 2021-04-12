Norges Bank Takes Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,248,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

