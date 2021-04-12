Northern Trust Corp Buys 25,508 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 145.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $145.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $145.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

