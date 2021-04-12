Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $165.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.85. The company has a market cap of $524.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $177.11.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 19.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,618. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.20 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

