Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,743 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 53,982 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 105.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 49,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

