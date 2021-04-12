Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.45% of First Community Bankshares worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $29.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $520.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

FCBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

