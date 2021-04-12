Northern Trust Corp Has $5.99 Million Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of IVERIC bio worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $5.87 on Monday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

