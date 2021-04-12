Northern Trust Corp Sells 41,697 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 794,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,697 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.49 on Monday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORBC. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

