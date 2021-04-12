Northern Trust Corp Sells 802,736 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 802,736 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $21.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

