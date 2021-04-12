Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after buying an additional 246,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.62. 13,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.45. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $357.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

