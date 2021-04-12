Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $340.30. 13,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,218. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.45.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

