Novak Financial Planning LLC Buys 555 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $50.56.

