Novak Financial Planning LLC Has $666,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Novak Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

