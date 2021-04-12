Novak Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Novak Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $109.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

