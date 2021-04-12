Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

Get Nutriband alerts:

NTRB stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Nutriband has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24.

Nutriband, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which distributes and sells medical supplements. Its products include Energy Patch, Slimline Patch, and Vitamin Patch. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan in April 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutriband (NTRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.