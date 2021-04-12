NuVasive (NUVA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA):

3/31/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $68.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $80.00.

3/8/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $68.00.

2/20/2021 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the third quarter of 2020, NuVasive experienced a faster-than-expected recovery from the impact of COVID-19. The results were primarily driven by a strong international growth. Surgical case volumes in key international markets like Japan and Germany and certain regions in the EU accelerated. However, others like the UK, Spain and certain countries in Latin America continue to recover at a much slower rate due to ongoing local COVID-19 impacts. The U.S. Surgical Support business experienced a slowdown in volumes due to the pandemic and NuVasive clinical services payer mix dynamics. The contraction in gross margin is concerning. The company is unable to provide any annual guidance, which raises apprehensions. Over the past six months, NuVasive has underperformed its industry.”

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $68.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $69.28.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,505,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,449,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

