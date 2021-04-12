Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

In other Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $99,153.12.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term.

