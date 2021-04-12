Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE:NID opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $14.50.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
Featured Article: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.