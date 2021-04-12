NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,557 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 268.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $2,368,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $4,430,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $20.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

