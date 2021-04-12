NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $1,269,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $188.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.56 and a 52-week high of $191.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

