NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3,438.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Shares of AON stock opened at $237.00 on Monday. Aon plc has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $238.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.14 and its 200 day moving average is $212.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

