NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 10,117 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ET. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

ET opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

