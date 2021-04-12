NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after buying an additional 449,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

Shares of ETSY opened at $218.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,965 shares of company stock worth $13,277,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.